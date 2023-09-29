‘It would be a dream…’: Alia Bhatt wants to wear ‘Gucci-inspired saree’ to Met Gala; reveals her comfort style

Expanding her horizons by venturing into Hollywood and taking on the role of a luxury brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt is now aiming to establish a global presence after earning acclaim in India. Not just a talented actress, she has also become a fashion trendsetter known for her diverse style choices. From casual oversized wear to dazzling traditional outfits, Alia's fashion sense has set numerous trends. The chiffon sarees designed by Manish Malhotra for her recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and its promotional events became a sensation nationwide. Alia recently expressed her fondness for chiffon sarees and her desire to don a 'Gucci-inspired' saree for an event like the Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her comfort style and her dream outfit for Met Gala

Alia Bhatt values comfort in her fashion choices. In a recent interview with Elle US Magazine, she shared her love for chiffon sarees, stating, “To me, a chiffon saree is even more comfortable than jeans and a T-shirt. Whoever invented the saree was a genius: it’s meant for our weather in India because it’s airy and light, and you feel like you’re enveloped by a cloud. Your mood can go from zero to hero the minute you put one on.”

Alia further expressed, “The saree does it all at once: it has softness, femininity, and sex appeal. It encompasses everything.” She also disclosed her dream ensemble for an event like the Met Gala, expressing, “It would be a dream to help design a Gucci-inspired saree and wear it to a massive event like the Met Gala.”

The Raazi actress recently made a notable appearance at the Milan Fashion Week, showcasing her personal style by incorporating her own clothes into her outfit for the event. Reflecting on her role as a luxury brand ambassador, Alia remarked, “I believe the best things in life happen naturally.”

Alia Bhatt’s professional endeavors

Alia has returned to Mumbai and is gearing up to commence shooting for her newly announced project, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is a joint production of Alia and Karan Johar, set for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024. According to reports, Alia is poised to star in a solo film within Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and will reunite with Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

