'It would've been unfair...': Karan Deol reveals quest for financial stability prior marrying Drisha Acharya

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is unquestionably a powerhouse of talent and his movies have depicted the same. It seems like the actor has now passed the charm and the skills on to his son Karan Deol. Karan, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in June, recently opened up on life post-marriage and how “sure” he was about Drisha.

Karan Deol opens up on his relationship with Drisha Acharya and life after marriage

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Deol discussed his relationship with his wife Drisha Acharya, and stated that she knows his personality inside out and is his support system. Mentioning that she has a different outlook towards things, he said she cheers him up by making him think positively. “She has become a pillar of my life. She is my companion. We like to work together. She is a foodie, we watch things together. It is amazing to share my life with her. It is like spending time with your best friend and the love of your life. I can’t think of life without her,” said Karan.

Talking about whether life has changed post-marriage, Karan said that she knew him before he entered Bollywood and since they had been dating for 10 years before marriage, he said that “life after the wedding has not changed much. It is pretty much the same”. He further also discussed how “sure” he was about Drisha being the one for him.

Wanted to become financially stable before getting married: Karan

During the interview, Karan revealed that getting married depended on the direction of his career and it would have been unfair to Drisha if he had gotten married to her before becoming financially stable. “I wanted to become financially stable before I got into marriage because it would have been unfair to her otherwise. So, it was bound to happen, and getting married was just based on finding the right time,” noted Karan Deol.

