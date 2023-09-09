'Itna achha kaam kiya hai and...': Hansal Mehta on Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Her expressions, acting skills, and way of delivering dialogues captivate the hearts of movie lovers. The actress is currently gearing up for the Netflix film Jaane Jaan which will be released on her birthday, September 21, 2023. The film stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Amidst this, the actress recently shared that her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. Now, in a recent interview, Hansal Mehta who directed The Buckingham Murders shared his experience working with Bebo and praised the performance of the actress.

Hansal Mehta praises Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in The Buckingham Murders

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Hansal Mehta was asked to share his working experience with Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders.

The filmmaker said, "I worked with her like any other actor like all the wonderful actors I've worked with in my life, Kareena worked exactly that way. There was nothing that was screaming at me except when she would be mobbed by people but she worked so passionately so diligently. Apni character ko lekar BFI London Film Festival released the program among the only three Indian films that have been selected, this is one of them and in the festival website says 'career-best performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan' and it makes me feel very good."

Continuing his praise session, Hansal said, "She has actually gone out of her comfort zone, out of her image to play this character who is dealing with grief. Itna achha kaam kiya hai and I just hope people recognize her for the actor she is."

The actress announced that her film The Buckingham Murders is going to be premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 and October 15, 2023. The film is jointly written by Aseem Arora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta.

Announcing the good news, Kareena captioned, “The Buckingham Murders’ a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival! If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it’s being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on 14th and 15th October.”

