'Itni Khushi': Shahid Kapoor is certainly over the moon as Jersey's release date approaches; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor is a brilliant actor and he is all set for the release of his much-awaited movie Jersey. The film was supposed to release in December last year. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. Now, it will hit theatres on April 22. Well, the actor along with his leading lady Mrunal Thakur has been on a promotional spree. Now that the movie is finally set to have its theatrical release, Shahid is unable to contain his excitement and just on Wednesday, he uploaded a hilarious reel.

In the reel, Shahid Kapoor could be seen imitating Govinda’s famous ‘into Khushi’ dialogue. The video gave a perfect representation of Shahid’s emotions - his excitement and happiness. The reel was an amalgamation of his numerous looks that he sported during Jersey’s promotional events. Along with the reel, Shahid wrote, “Finally aarahi hai #Jersey, 22nd April ko… #ItniKhushi". Of course, the reel went viral in no time as fans shared Shahid’s excitement. They poured in love for the actor and his upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his inclination to do comedy movies next. He said,“Somebody has to offer me, I am actually wondering why I am doing all these intense roles again and again. Dramatic roles let's not just say intense. But, I would love to do something like this. I am actually quite tired after Kabir Singh, after Jersey and you know even Ali’s film and to some extent even Raj & DK’s shows, these are all intense dramatic, slightly broody in very different ways, they are all very different from each other, but they are very demanding and they suck the emotion out of you. So I would love to do something easy and chill.”

