‘Itni Shakti Hame Dena’ singer Pushpa Pagdhare forced to beg from relatives; Opens up on her financial crisis

There will hardly be anyone who is not aware of the song Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data. Most of you must also have had this song as a part of the school prayer. But how many of us actually know the name of the voice behind this song? The name of the singer of this song is Pushpa Pagdhare, who is a lost gem of our industry. Unfortunately, the veteran singer was never paid well enough for her song and is struggling every day even to get an honorarium from the state government every month. The singer is in such a grave financial crisis that she is forced to beg from her relatives.

Reportedly, the amount of her honorarium is Rs, 3,150 and it never arrives on time. It is said that the situation could have been different if Pushpa Pagdhare was even paid half a rupee for each hit in her song. She could have easily earned a sum of Rs 2 crore till now. But, the situation is such that no music company paid her royalty in the last 35 years, and the 80-year-old singer is forced to beg from her relatives.

In an interview with Etimes, Pushpa Pagdhare alleged that the Government pays no attention to singers like her, who live alone and have no income. She revealed that in 1989, Pushpa had appealed to the state government for a house, but her file has not reached them till today. The singer said that she had made various attempts to meet the minister in Mumbai but only got answers like “not available” or “he is on a tour.”

Pushpa further drew a comparison between the singers then and now and revealed that she had received only Rs. 250 for a cult song like Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data. Pushpa concluded by saying, “I have been told that the same song is now the ringtone on most ministers’ and politicians’ phones. But not one of them pays heed to the needs of the singer who sang that song.”

