‘It’s a female villain…’: Richa Chadha REVEALS why audiences like her rowdy character Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba released the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, Fukrey 3 on September 28 which is going strong at the box office. The comedy film that stars actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi also includes Richa Chadha who is playing an antagonist in the feature film. However, despite her efforts, the audience seems to like her character. Richa recently reasoned why the negative character gets so much love.

Richa Chadha reveals why Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3 gets so much love

Playing a villain in a film and getting people to hate the character is equally challenging. In Fukrey 3, actress Richa Chadha can be seen playing the role of a ferocious, brutal, and unforgiving villain Bholi Punjaban who keeps Hunny, Pandit Ji, Lali, and Choocha on their toes. Despite playing the vicious character, Richa is receiving a lot of love from cinephiles. Recently in an interview with DNA, the actress shared the reason why. She said, “I think typically in India, people give a lot of love to villains if you think about it. It doesn’t happen in other places. But here, whether it is like Mogambo or whatever big villains we have had earlier, they all have been iconic. The time of Prem Chopra to Ranjit, they all had their takiya-kalaam and people looked forward to them as much as they do to the romantic pair or the other hero. So, I feel that it’s a villain character and then it’s a female villain who is really unafraid, can say whatever comes to her mind and she’s kind of narcissistic. She is running her empire as her business. That’s a ballsy character and that’s why people love it because it’s refreshing as you don’t see things like this very often.”

Richa Chadha says men seem to like Bholi Punjaban more

In the same interview, the actress also revealed that the male audience seems to like her character more than others. Talking about playing the villain in the franchise after 10 years, she said, "For me, it’s like meeting my worst bully version. Like my most cantankerous, rowdy, gundy self which maybe I was like that when I was 12 years old, beating up boys. It’s like meeting someone like that and I’m always trying to feel like ‘behave yourself’. But they keep pulling me back and people seem to love it, especially men, weirdly. I feel like some men are really kinky, they’re like ‘Oh Boli’. It’s a temporary fetish, they’ll get over it," she divulged.

