'It's a festival': Shah Rukh Khan fans ecstatic as Jawan release looms; grooving to Chaleya and Zinda Banda

Shah Rukh Khan's new action thriller movie, Jawan, is generating a lot of attention. This is his second film of this year after the blockbuster Pathaan, which marked his return to the big screen. It's also his first time working with director Atlee. The trailer and songs have excited fans and ticket advance bookings are expected to set even new records. The excitement for Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has swept across the country, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release tomorrow. While the craze for the film is soaring high, here’s how the SRK fans are buckling themselves up for the big release tomorrow.

Jawan fever is soaring high among Shah Rukh Khan fans

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan is all geared up for its big release tomorrow and the SRK fans just can't keep calm. Ahead of the release day, Pinkvilla interacted with some really excited SRK fans to know their level of excitement for Jawan’s release as well as about their favorite song from the film. The fans were seen doing the iconic pose of King Khan and dancing to the tunes of Chaleya and Zinda Banda. They also recited some of the famous dialogues from the film. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Shah Rukh Khan fans stand in queue outside theatre at 2 AM to book tickets for Jawan

No matter the time of day, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waking up early to catch the superstar's performance on the big screen. With an exciting trailer and a talented cast, everyone is eager to see Atlee Kumar's directorial film on its opening day. As a result, a crowd gathered outside a theater in Maharashtra to purchase tickets for Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan club, Just A Fan, shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) which showed SRK fans standing in a long queue at 2 AM, eagerly waiting for the ticket counter to open so they could reserve their seats. The fan page mentioned that the video was taken in Malegaon, Maharashtra. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Multiple early morning shows booked for Jawan across many cities in India

Previously, several cities, including Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, and Kolkata in West Bengal, scheduled screenings of the film as early as 5 AM to cater to the growing demands of movie enthusiasts. Now, Raiganj, a city in West Bengal, has gone a step further by arranging a show at 2:15 AM. This remarkable response to the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film highlights the immense love and admiration the star receives in the country.

Jawan is all set to go on floors tomorrow, on the 7th of September, 2023.

