It's a girl: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the industry. 2022 has turned out to be a great year for the lovebirds personally and professionally. While their recently released film Brahmastra did well at the box office, the much-in-love tied the knot on April 14, this year in a private ceremony at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple were dating each other for five years before they got married. In June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her social media handle.

Now, Alia and Ranbir have been blessed with a baby girl today. The duo has been on cloud 9 ever since they announced their first pregnancy news. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has been having a blast during her pregnancy and her social media is proof of it. Known as 'Ranlia' by their fans, they have been eagerly waiting to hear the news of the arrival of Alia's baby and finally, the good news is here! The two welcomed their first baby at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon. The actress delivered her baby girl at 12.05 PM. It is indeed a happy moment for the Bhatt and the Kapoors.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby shower

Meanwhile, recently, Alia and Ranbir held an intimate baby shower with family and friends at their Mumbai residence. The actress also shared pictures and gave a glimpse into her baby shower, which was attended by Shaheen Bhatt to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, Karan Johar to Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and a bunch of Alia's gal pals among others. Dropping the photos, Alia captioned them: “Just… love." She added a yellow heart emojis to her caption.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia have many interesting projects in their pipeline. The actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in the lead. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be title film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.