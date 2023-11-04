‘It’s a normal thing’: Alia Bhatt says actresses who work after having kids are given too much importance

Alia Bhatt is a celebrity who proved her mettle as an accomplished actress by giving some of the most memorable performances in her career spanning 11 years. Last year, she got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor and gave birth to a baby girl, Raha, later the same year. In a recently organized Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actress spoke about resuming work after having a child.

Alia Bhatt says actresses are given too much importance after having kids

During the sit-down chat, Alia Bhatt was asked about juggling work and spending time with her almost one-year-old baby, Raha. The National Award-winning actress said that she does acknowledge her privilege and the fact that she can afford help to take care of her baby while she is out working. However, both she and Ranbir Kapoor make sure to manage their schedules accordingly so as to make sure at least one person is with the little one.

She further said that celebrities are often asked how is it to be a working mother. However, mothers have been working for ages. “My nanny who comes for my work has three kids. Even the women who stay at home and work, that’s also work, and they’re working a lot. It’s a normal thing. Working is a huge part of our culture. We’re workers, and we’ll work till the last breath,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi star said, adding that we give ourselves and celebrities too much importance.

The Darlings actress further added that it’s challenging to do everything perfectly. “But I have to be honest and say that you can’t do everything right. You can’t be perfect parents, but you just have to be good enough, and you just have to keep your priorities straight.”

She also admitted that there are days when it’s difficult for her to leave her daughter. “I don’t want to leave her for a second. But that’s there, and she’s happy. So, the balance is important,” she divulged.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

After the massive success of her romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Currently, Alia is busy filming for her upcoming movie, Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. She is also co-producing the film under her own production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

