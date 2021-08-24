It's Aamir Khan Vs Tom Holland as 'Spider Man: No Way Home' to compete with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at BO

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see on the silver screen ever since he announced his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, it looks like this year may not have started on a good note for all the movie buffs but will surely end on a great note. December will see many back-to-back releases like Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha, Tom Holland's Spider Man: No Way Home and others. The interesting part is that Spider-Man will be releasing just a week before Khan's film, which is on December 17.

According to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, he shared information regarding the films that will be releasing in the month of December. In the tweet he wrote, “DECEMBER GETS CROWDED... 'SPIDER-MAN' ARRIVES ON 17 DEC... December 2021 will be extra special for movie buffs... While #LaalSinghChaddha and #Pushpa will clash on #Christmas, #Marvel and #Sony have just revealed the release date of #SpiderManNoWayHome in #India: 17 Dec 2021.”

Take a look:

DECEMBER GETS CROWDED... 'SPIDER-MAN' ARRIVES ON 17 DEC... #December 2021 will be extra special for movie buffs... While #LaalSinghChaddha and #Pushpa will clash on #Christmas, #Marvel and #Sony have just revealed the release date of #SpiderManNoWayHome in #India: 17 Dec 2021. pic.twitter.com/rmyt8b3o90 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2021

Talking about Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, he was recently in Ladakh filming an important sequence of the film alongside Naga Chaitanya. Aamir as always has aimed for the Christmas weekend. Earlier this month, Allu Arjun announced that his film Pushpa’s first part would head to the theatres on Christmas too. And now the latest film to come around that time is Tom Holland’s Spider Man: No Way Home.

Spider Man: No Way Home sees Tom Holland reprising his role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei while Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen as Doctor Strange.

Which film are you more excited to see in the theatres? Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Tom Holland’s Spider Man: No Way Home or Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh: Couples who remain cordial after divorce