It's Ajay Devgn Vs Tiger Shroff as Mayday and Heropanti 2 to clash in April 2022

Filmmakers are on a spree of announcing the release dates of the film. Right from Sunday, almost all the major films releases have been announced and it looks like next year is packed. Some are clashing also. This also includes two big movies namely ’s MayDay and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. Fans are extremely excited about the films’ release but then the problem is their same release date. Both MayDay and Heropanti 2 are releasing during next year Eid weekend.

Tiger had shared a poster of the film too on his social handle. He writes, “Happy to announce that I share with you that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath”. In the poster, Tiger is dressed up in a suit while firing bullets and Tara Sutaria clad in a black dress is sitting on the driving seat. This is the sequel of Heropanti which starred Tiger and Kriti Sanon. It was their debut film. Heropanti 2 will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Coming to MayDay, the upcoming thriller will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film stars Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh and is scheduled to be theatrically released during Eid weekend. In the film, the lead actor will be seen playing the role of a pilot and that Big B's character is being kept under wraps.

To note, ’s Raksha Bandhan and Prabhas’ Pan-India film Adipurush release dates are also clashing. Both films are releasing on August 11, 2022.

