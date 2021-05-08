'It's all false': Anupam Kher puts an end to 'negative' rumours about wife Kirron Kher's health

In a note shared on social media, Anupam Kher informed fans that his wife Kirron Kher, who is battling Blood Cancer, was doing fine. He shut down all negative reports doing rounds about Kirron's health.

Senior actor Anupam Kher has rubbished all rumours about Kirron Kher's health doing rounds. The senior star took to his social media handle to bust all negative news about his wife's health who is currently battling Blood Cancer. The New Amsterdam star shared that all negative news about his wife's ill health were 'false' and urged people not to spread such negative reports about her. Further, in his statement, Anupam informed fans that Kirron was 'fine' and that she got her second dose of COVID 19 vaccine on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Anupam shared his statement on rumours about Kirron's health. He wrote, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay Safe." With this, he put an end to all speculations and rumours doing rounds about Kirron's health. Not just this, the senior actor also shared photos of his wife, his mother and himself as they got their second jab of COVID 19 vaccine on Friday.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's note:

Sharing the photos from the second vaccination with Kirron, his mother and brother, Anupam wrote, "We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated."

It was a few weeks back that reports about Kirron Kher's ill health had come in and following those reports, Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher issued a statement about Kirron Kher's health. The senior actor and MP is battling Blood Cancer and Anupam had revealed that she was undergoing treatment for the same. The New Amsterdam actor also thanked everyone for their wishes for Kirron after he put out a statement about her health condition.

