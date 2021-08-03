It's Allu Arjun vs Aamir Khan this Christmas at BO as Pushpa The Rise to clash with Laal Singh Chaddha

As theatres re-open with limited occupancy in several places in the country, filmmakers have also begun announcing the new release dates of their pending films. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, as Allu Arjun went ahead to announce the release date of Pushpa The Rise on Christmas 2021, it was confirmed that a big clash with starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is bound to happen. Yes, Aamir had locked the Christmas 2021 release date for Laal Singh Chaddha a while back.

Now, with Allu Arjun also announcing the release of his film on Christmas 2021, a big clash is all set to take place at the box office. Allu Arjun took to social media to reveal that his film's first part will be out in 5 languages on Christmas 2021 and also shared a new poster of the film. Sharing the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, "Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas." Fans of the superstar have been excited about his upcoming film that will showcase him in a massy avatar.

AAMIR KHAN - ALLU ARJUN: THE BIGGG CHRISTMAS CLASH... With #Pushpa: Part 1 - the PAN-#India film starring #AlluArjun - announcing #Christmas 2021 release, the much-awaited biggie will now clash with #AamirKhan's #LaalSinghChaddha, also arriving on #Christmas... Your comments... pic.twitter.com/V0dJENMf9V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2021

On the other hand, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha also is among the most anticipated releases of 2021. Starring Aamir along with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Initially, the film was slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the theatres were shut down and shoots were also stalled in 2020. Hence, the release was postponed. Recently, Aamir was in Ladakh with Naga Chaitanya, Kiran Rao and other crew members to shoot the remaining portions for Laal Singh Chaddha.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role. Aamir will be seen in several looks in the film as Laal's journey goes through different timelines in the film. The film has been shot in several locations in the country as well as Turkey.

Also Read|Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun starrer to release in theatres on Christmas 2021