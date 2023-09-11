It's Allu Arjun vs Ajay Devgn on Independence Day 2024; Pushpa 2: The Rule to lock horns with Singham Again

Allu Arjun's Telugu language action-drama, Pushpa: The Rise, made a significant impact at the box office upon its release in 2021. The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has now had its release date announced. This announcement follows closely on the heels of the original film winning the National Film Award for Best Actor and Best Music Director. The sequel is set to hit theaters on Independence Day, August 15, 2024, setting the stage for a major box office clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again

On Monday, September 11, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule officially announced its release date as August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. Have a look at the announcement:

This announcement sets the stage for a significant box office showdown with director Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, a part of his renowned cop universe, which is also scheduled to arrive on the same day. In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone joining the cast. There are reports suggesting that Tiger Shroff is part of the film, and Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh may make special cameo appearances in their characters from Sooryavanshi and Simmba, respectively.

More about Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla back in July, Rohit Shetty provided insights into his upcoming film and its production timeline. He mentioned, “There is still some time before taking Singham Again on floors. We are still finishing Indian Police Force. Once that’s done, we move into Singham Again. There’s still two to three months to start the film.”

He also shared more details about the movie, expressing his excitement, saying, “I am excited for making Singham. I am excited because you will see a different Singham in the film this time. It’s huge, the script has turned out well. It’s unique and it is the most loved character that I know. I am excited that Ajay and I are coming back together on Singham Again.”

