‘It’s also the hardest thing…’: Swara Bhasker opens up about experience of childbirth and motherhood

Swara Bhasker is known for her impactful performance in movies and for being a strong and opinionated woman. The Bollywood actress recently stepped into the beautiful phase of motherhood as she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with her husband, activist Fahad Ahmad. Taking to social media, the couple has earlier announced the arrival of their little one Raabiyaa on September 23. However, Swara thinks that childbirth is the hardest thing she has ever done.

Swara Bhasker on childbirth

Time and again, the Tanu Weds Manu actress is seen giving a peek into their celebrations as they welcome the new child home. From their daughter’s 'Chhathhi' ceremony to sharing a heartwarming picture of her peacefully napping in her crib, the new mommy is evidently delighted and over the moon. While she is definitely enjoying all of it, Swara Bhasker does think that childbirth is not a walk in the park. Recently, the actor shared her experience of childbirth and told the Times of India, “It’s a blessing. It’s also the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I can’t believe that women have done this for millennia without epidurals and multiple times.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the medical team and her family members for having their back throughout her pregnancy and childbirth. “Fahad and I are so grateful for all the help and support we’ve had from our doctors and the teams and staff and the hospital and our family, friends and well-wishers. We are blessed to be enveloped in love. The birthing experience really makes you realize that we don’t thank our mothers enough.”

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker got married to her longtime boyfriend and social activist Fahad Ahmad on February 16 this year.

Swara Bhasker’s work front

Not just Veere Di Wedding, there are numerous hit movies that the actress has worked in. From Raanjhanaa to Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, and Sheer Qorma, she has an impressive line of work which includes some commercially acclaimed films. According to reports, the actress has completed filming her next project titled Mrs Falani which is expected to release anytime this year.

