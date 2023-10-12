‘It's an embarrassment…’ Dhak Dhak’s Ratna Pathak Shah on actors romancing young actresses on-screen

Ratna Pathak Shah is currently gearing up for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak, which will hit the big screen tomorrow, on October 13. Shah, who exudes flamboyance and is well-known for her opinionated personality, recently expressed her opinion on how actors romance actresses who are younger than them and stated how it is an 'embarrassment'.

Ratna Pathak Shah opines on actors romancing very young actresses

During a recent interview with India Today, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress expressed her opinion on actors who are seen portraying romance on-screen with actresses with a broad age gap. Sharing her opinion on the same, the actress mentioned, “When they don't feel ashamed, then what should I say? They are not ashamed to romance actresses who are younger than their daughters, so there is nothing for me to say. I mean it's an embarrassment."

During the discussion, the legendary actress also discussed the issue of female actresses becoming the target of trollers when they romance actors who are younger than them. Expressing her perspective on the same, Shah noted that change would undoubtedly come about. She shared how women in today’s world are on the path of growth and stated that they don’t cover themselves under the burqa or veils any longer. Rather, women are gaining economic independence, stated the actress. Ratna Pathak Shah also went on to reveal how there will be women-centric stories portrayed soon and though it will take time, women will surely find a way out.

Diving into Ratna Pathak Shah’s upcoming venture Dhak Dhak

The Tarun Dudeja directorial also stars Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi alongside the veteran actor. Hitting the big screen tomorrow, Dhak Dhak delves into how a road trip by four women from various age groups and social backgrounds makes them embark on a journey of self-discovery.

ALSO READ: Dhak Dhak actress Ratna Pathak Shah says she ‘doesn’t look for central part’; ‘I like an ensemble…’