‘It’s an open book for them’: Raveena Tandon says she never hid past relationships from her children

With stardom also comes the continuous pressure to lead your life in a certain way in order to avoid criticism and judgment. But actress Raveena Tandon hasn’t shied away from her past. In fact, she has not even hidden her past relationship with actor Akshay Kumar from her kids. Recently in an interview, Raveena spoke about being open about it all with her family.

Raveena Tandon says she never hid her past relationships from her kids

The actress was engaged to B-town actor Akshay Kumar. However, they later broke up. Raveena then married film distributor Anil Thadani and now has two kids with him. During an interview with Lehren Retro, the Laadla actress said that her life is an open book for her kids and she hasn’t kept anything about her past from her daughters.

Raveena said, “My life’s an open book for them. If not today, tomorrow they will read about it somewhere and they might read something worse because you know how the '90s press was. It was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no scruples, no morals, no integrity.”

The actress added that, unlike that time, today actors have the medium to put their case out, “Luckily you have social media where you can put out your case right in front of your fans, right there. Your statement matters. Today there are different mediums and platforms where you can get one-on-one with your fans or your friends, where you can put out what you have.”

She added that earlier, actors were at the mercy of editors. “Earlier, we were at the mercy of editors. Whose camp they were in or whom they were buttering up or which hero or heroine was buttering them up, they would only write about them, and their side of the story, without even waiting to find out what the truth was. How they wanted to bring someone down, they would do it.”

Raveena Tandon on being given pet names

The Dulhe Raja actor further said that the female editors who today claim they are liberated and belong to the high society shamed others. “They sl*t shamed, they body shamed, they called you names. There were pet names given to everyone and the more scandalous the story, the worse they would write. I’ve been called so many things, ‘Amazonian’ and ‘thunder thighs’, ‘Ms. Arrogant’, ‘Ms. High and Mighty’, so many,” she added.

