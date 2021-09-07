It's 'bad news for Bhoots' as Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police release preponed to Ganesh Chaturthi

It seems this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend, fans of and are in for a treat as their film, Bhoot Police has been preponed and will now be releasing on September 10, 2021. Earlier, the film was supposed to stream on September 17, 2021. However, now, it will release on Ganesh Chaturthi and it was announced in a post by actor Arjun Kapoor. The actor shared a new poster featuring him along with Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez as he announced the news.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the poster and wrote, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay Tuned!" In the poster, we can see Arjun and Saif sitting on the ground next to their quirky ghost van while Jacqueline and Yami could be seen standing on either of their sides. The new release date of September 10 was written on the new poster.

Take a look:

Bhoot Police stars Arjun as Chiraunji and Saif as Vibhooti, who are ghostbusters. They decide to help out Yami and Jacqueline to get rid of a ghost in their estate and what happens next is filled with horror as well as humour. The trailer was released a while back and it received a good response from viewers. The songs that have been released include Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai and Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police and fans have liked them.

The camaraderie between Saif and Arjun on screen also has grabbed the attention of fans. Many are looking forward to seeing their banter on screen. The film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Akshai Puri, Ramesh Taurani. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

