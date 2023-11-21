‘It's been 2 months’: Suzanne Bernert grieves 3 Idiots actor and husband Akhil Mishra’s demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

No matter how much time has passed by, it can’t fill the void that’s created when a near and dear one leaves us forever. Actress Suzanne Bernert was heartbroken when her husband, actor Akhil Mishra left for his heavenly abode, 2 months ago. Remembering the 3 Idiots actor, Suzanne took to social media and penned a heartfelt note.

Wife Suzanne Bernert gives final farewell to husband Akhil Mishra

Akhil Mishra, who is known for playing the role of librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, passed away on September 21 in an accident. A while ago, his wife Suzanne Bernert took to X and bid him a final goodbye.

The Accidental Prime Minister actor shared two selfies with Mishra. In the first picture, the couple can be seen in traditional wear. In the next photo, they sported winter wear and looked beautiful together. Sharing the images, Suzanne wrote that on the day when he left her, she was at a shoot in Hyderabad. The couple had exchanged pictures and spoke over the phone multiple times.

The German actress wrote in the post, “Today, it's been 2 months since you left. I still can't believe it. My anchor, my love, my compass gone. The person I wanted to talk to the most and to spend every moment with just ripped away. I was at a shoot in Hyderabad, and I sent you pics, and you sent me. We spoke so many times that day about silly small things not knowing this is the end. I tried to call you at 6:15 p.m., not knowing you had fallen and were in the hospital and then you were gone. Wherever you are, please know I loved you with all my being. Farewell to the kindest, sweetest human who influenced so many in our line of work and outside.”

Take a look:

According to ETimes, the 58-year-old late actor was working in his kitchen when he slipped. He was taken to the nearest hospital. Upon hearing about Mishra's death, his wife Suzanne immediately rushed back home.

