‘It’s been a minute Mumbai’: Priyanka Chopra is excited as she heads to India ahead of MAMI festival; PIC

Priyanka Chopra, reported to be hosting the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival 2023, brimmed with excitement as she shared of glimpse of making her way to India. Read on!

Written by Apeksha Juneja Updated on Oct 26, 2023   |  08:36 AM IST  |  41K
Priyanka Chopra is excited as she heads to India (Pic Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Key Highlight

Priyanka Chopra has been savoring quality moments with her family while her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers embarked on a musical tour. Over the past few months, Priyanka has graced several of Nick's concerts and even brought her adorable daughter, Malti Marie, to one of the musical shows. News had recently surfaced about Priyanka taking on the role of host for the opening night of the upcoming MAMI film festival in India, slated to kick off this week. The actress, bubbling with enthusiasm, has now shared a snapshot, officially confirming her journey to India.

Priyanka Chopra can’t keep calm as she heads to India

On Thursday, October 26, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring her hand holding an Indian passport and a flight boarding pass. Priyanka captioned it with, “It’s been a minute Mumbai (heart eye emoji).” Expressing her excitement she wrote, “Cannot wait (smiling and raised hands emoji).”

Take a look!

Pic Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Recently, Priyanka was spotted at Nick Jonas' concert in Austin, Texas, where she dazzled in a stunning blue dress. The actress couldn't resist the infectious rhythm of the music and was captured dancing and grooving, accompanied by Elizabeth Chambers.

Priyanka Chopra to host MAMI Film Festival opening night

This year's prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, scheduled from October 27 to November 5, promises a cinematic extravaganza featuring a diverse range of films across various genres. The event is set to take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. According to an earlier report from News18, Priyanka Chopra, serving as the Chairperson of the festival, is anticipated to host the opening night alongside Executive Director Isha Ambani. 

Notable Bollywood figures, including Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Zoya Akhtar, also contribute to the festival as board members, as listed on the official website.

A news source has also suggested the potential attendance of other actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, adding to the star-studded allure of the festival.

Anonymous
Oct 26, 2023
Most of the names here are out of work actors easily available for attendance at cheap rates
Anonymous
Oct 26, 2023
A hefty sum in millions of dollars is so irrestible that she now calls Isha Ambani her BFF. Courting now billionaires..
Anonymous
Oct 26, 2023
Will she wear a transparent curtain over a bikini ?
