'It's been two months since..': Kusha Kapila pens experiences on unkind comments post separation from Zorawar

Kusha Kapila is one of the most popular social media influencers in the digital space. She enjoys millions of fans on her Instagram account where she often shares funny videos. Two months ago, Kusha and her husband Zorawar announced that they were mutually parting ways. Since then, she has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate.

Kusha Kapila reacts to mean comments

Recently, Kusha took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on getting a barrage of hate comments after her separation from Zorawar. She wrote, "It's been two months since men (and a small percentage of women) leave such unkind comments on my profile none of which has anything to do with my work. I often think I will name and shame them, write an article defending myself, call out certain sections of media but then it hits me how ridiculously privileged I am. I have so many of you supporting me, a solid family, solid group of friends, social equity. I am getting to dance on a song that I am a part of in an actual feature film. I got this. I genuinely got this." Kusha's comment was accompanied by a dance video in which she is breaking a leg on the track Nasha from her upcoming film Sukhee.

Kusha Kapila on rumors of dating Arjun Kapoor

In an interview with News18, Kusha stated that it is not possible to be in control of your narrative, especially when you are a public figure. She also said that it is pointless to bear the brunt of what people think of you and expect from you. Earlier, she took to her broadcast channel on Instagram and wrote about getting across rumors. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kusha has two back-to-back films. She will appear in Sukhee, which stars Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. The film is directed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. Apart from Shetty and Kusha, the film also stars Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. It will be released on September 22. She is also gearing up for the comedy-drama Thank You For Coming, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and it will release theatrically on October 6.

