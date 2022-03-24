It's in the eyes: Tiger Shroff shares an adorable selfie with mommy Ayesha; PIC

Tiger Shroff is one of the actors in Bollywood who doesn’t miss out on a chance to surprise his fans. Be it with his upcoming projects, his workout videos or the action sequences, Tiger makes sure to keep his fans intrigued. He is super active on his Instagram and fans absolutely love it. Just on Wednesday, he treated his fans to super precious picture with his mummy Ayesha Shroff and one thing is for sure: Their eyes are so beautiful that we won’t mind drowning in them!

In the selfie that Tiger uploaded on his Instagram, ah what can we say: Good looks run in the Shroff genes! Both mommy and son Shroff looked exceptionally glamorous in the selfie. Ayesha Shroff’s smile absolutely blinded with her million dollar smile. On the other hand, while Tiger only showed half of his face in the selfie, his dashing looks and warm brown eyes were hard to miss by. He cutely wrote on the picture, “mummyyy” and sprinkled his caption with a heart as well. Isn’t it just so cute?

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. To note, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. He also has Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl. Besides these, Tiger has joined hands with Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will release on Christmas 2023.

