It's a good morning for Vicky Kaushal fans as he turns on beast mode for a Tuesday workout session; WATCH

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been ruling over the hearts of millions of his fans after his stellar performances in films like URI, Raazi, Sardar Udham and more. Not just for his acting talent, Vicky is quite famous among Gen-Z for his dedication to fitness. Lately, the URI actor has been sweating it out hard at the gym and the results of it are quite evident from his social media posts. Keeping up with this, on Tuesday too, Vicky began his morning early with an ab workout session.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky dropped a video in which he was seen working out at the gym with his trainer. In the video, we could see the URI star determined to nail his abs workout. He is seen pulling himself up and down while his trainer held on to his knees. The song playing in the background was a Punjabi track by Sidhu Moose Wala. Vicky was seen clad in a tee and a pair of shorts with a cap.

Recently, Vicky had shared a cool photo from his Into The Wild shoot days with Bear Grylls and well, netizens began teasing the actor about his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif. While both actors have kept mum about the rumoured weddings, speculations are rife that they are set to get hitched at a resort in Rajasthan in December. It was also reported that Vicky and Katrina may announce the wedding soon.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham. He will now be seen in Govinda Mera Naam with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar. Vicky also has a rom-com with Manushi Chhillar.

