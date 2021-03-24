It's GOOD NEWS for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Musical duo Vishal & Shekhar to compose music for Pathan

Bollywood superstar is all set to return to the big screen after a long gap. He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's much-awaited action-packed movie Pathan. The shooting has already begun in full swing. Few photos of the superstar doing shooting have gone viral on social media. The shooting is taking place in Dubai currently. The team is there to shoot some intense action sequences. And now there is another good news about the film. Musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan and will create musical magic for the film.

The news was confirmed by Vishal Dadlani on his Twitter. He wrote, “No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs!” It is also believed that the musical duo is lucky for Shah Rukh Khan and has created music for his film Chennai Express. Reportedly, the shoot was underway in Dubai's downtown area since January, and videos of the actor had gone viral. In the videos, we get to see SRK getting ready for the scene as he stands on the top of a jeep. Wearing a black tee, brown or olive green jacket, and pants, King Khan definitely looks super fit.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero which had in the lead role.