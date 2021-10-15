It's a 'Happy Dussehra' as Sara Ali Khan mesmerises in a desi look, offers prayers to 'dispel all gloom'

Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrates each of the festivals with fervour and today, as Dussehra is being celebrated across the nation, the Simmba star also wasn't far behind. Sara headed to offer prayers on the festival to Goddess Durga and was snapped there. Sara shared the lovely photo on her social media with a lovely wish for her fans. Known for her stylish looks, on Dussehra too, Sara put her best fashion foot forward and left netizens in awe of her pretty look for the day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, "विजयदशमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएंWishing everyone peace, fulfilment, abundance and good health. May this Dussehra dispel all gloom, misery and hardships and allow good to prevail and triumph over all evil." In the photo, we can see Sara clad in a pink ethnic outfit. Her hair is left open and are kept on one side. Sara is also seen opting for matching bangles with her outfit. Her makeup was kept natural to go with the light pink hue of her outfit.

Take a look:

Previously too, during the Navratri, Sara served up pretty ethnic looks via her social media handle and inspired many of the young girls who look up to her. The Simmba star certainly knows how to make heads turn with her stylish looks.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The dubbing for the film is going on and Sara has even shared glimpses of it on social media. The film will reportedly have Sara in a double role. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him. Besides this, Sara also was a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, reportedly, the film has been put on the backburner.

