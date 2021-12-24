It's Ladies' hearts Vs Ranveer Singh as he conquers the stage at 83's special screening; See PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh is grabbing all the eyeballs these days as his movie 83 was all set to release in the theatres on Dec 24. Well, before this several special screenings were organised and we saw the team of 83 making a loud noise with their presence on the red carpet of those events. Even today there was a special screening of the film in Delhi that was attended by Ranveer and as always he stole the show with his fashion sense and we bet girls will find it difficult to take their eyes off him.

In the pictures, we can see Ranveer Singh creating quite a mark on the red carpet of the special screening of 83. He is sporting a monochrome outfit and looks dapper. He wore a pant that was half black and half white in patterns and a shirt that was black completely but its sleeves were white. The rockstar that he is posed for the media in full glory and we have to admit that he stole the limelight.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, 83 will also star Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Dhairya Karwa, Adinath Kothare, etc.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on the former Indian National Cricket Team which won the World Cup in 1983. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife. 83 has hit the screens today, December 24, 2021.

