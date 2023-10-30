'It's like putting disco music in Taj Mahal': Javed Akhtar REACTS to recreating classic songs with rap versions

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar penned numerous lyrics for songs in several movies that became popular. Now, in an interview, the lyricist opened up on the recent trend of recreating old classic songs with rap versions. He said that the process of reviving a song is not the problem but the commercial aspect adds a negative taste to it. He also called such practices similar to adding "disco music in Taj Mahal."

Javed Akhtar REACTS to recreating classic songs with rap versions

In a recent conversation with Cyrus Broacha on the show Cyrus Says, Javed Akhtar opened up on makers recreating classic songs by adding rap versions. He said that reviving a song is not wrong, rather appreciable, but at the same time "this kind of commercial dependence on the past is not a healthy attitude."

The veteran lyricist added that those who are recreating classics with rap versions should at least preserve their dignity. He said, "You take a song with beautiful lyrics, and good meaning and then add your own bizarre antras (stanzas) to it, that is not done. It's like putting psychedelic light in Ajanta or disco music in Taj Mahal. That is not done."

Speaking about the same, Javed Akhtar further added that memorable songs by great singers, writers, and composers should be respected as it is a cultural heritage. Javed Ji continued that if one wants to revive an old classic, he or she can surely do it. Using a new orchestra to revive the song or taking a KL Saigal song and making Arijit Singh sing, is fine according to him. "But you take that song and add a rap in between, that’s not done," added the 78-year-old lyricist.

Javed Akhtar who has won several awards, including 5 National Awards, as well as the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, is well-known for his notable works such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sandese Aate Hain, Tere Liye, and Iktara among others.

