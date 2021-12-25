Christmas greeting from Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Santa Claus is all about cheer and celebration; PIC

It’s Christmas celebration everywhere today. This day marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Well, celebrities have also wished their fans on this special day. They took to their social media handle and shared pictures with Santa Claus. Anushka Sharma on her Instagram handle extended wishes to fans. She wrote, ‘Merry Christmas from Santa and US.’ In the picture, Virat Kohli is also seen. This is a throwback picture from their South Africa trip.

In the picture, both are seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, posing with Santa Claus. This is a throwback picture and while sharing it, she had written a note that reads, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen.”

Anushka Sharma along with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika is in South Africa ahead of Team India's test series. The actress had shared a photo in which she is seen enjoying the morning view by the lake. Expressing her love for the gorgeous view, she had written, "Mornings like these."