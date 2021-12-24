It's Merry Xmas for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she tests COVID negative: Have to kiss my babies like never before

Kareena Kapoor Khan was in isolation ever since she had tested positive for Covid-19. The actress was away from her hubby Saif Ali Khan and babies Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan since then. Just sometime back reports had surfaced that Bebo’s genome sequencing reports have tested negative for Omicron and now the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a long note and announce that she has tested negative for Covid-19. Indeed it is a Merry Xmas for the Kapoor fam.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a long note thanking her close ones and fans for supporting her during tough times. In her note, Bebo wrote, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare...My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRI Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody. stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Take a look:

Bebo had earlier released a statement confirming that she is in isolation. Her post read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is apparently the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actress was spotted shooting for some bits of the film recently a while back. We bet the fans cannot wait to watch this film.

