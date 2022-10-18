'It's my fiancé's birthday': Ira Khan showers love on Nupur Shikhare, shares unseen cozy pics

Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in September this year.

by Akriti Anand   |  Published on Oct 18, 2022 05:21 PM IST  |  4.1K
Ira Khan Instagram
Ira Khan and Nupur

 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is very popular among fans. She may not have entered Bollywood but still enjoys a huge fan following. She often shares pictures of her family and beau Nupur Shikhare. It was in September when she announced engagement with Nupur on her social handle. It garnered huge attention and the proposal from her beau was nothing less than any dreamy proposal. On Monday, her fiancé celebrated his birthday and Ira shared pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Birthday celebration:
Ira Khan shared a video on her Instagram story which is a throwback reel that featured some of the cutest moments of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare and captioned it, "It's my fiance's birthday." Replying to Ira Khan's Instagram stories, Nupur Shikhare dropped heart and kiss emojis. To note, Ira got engaged in September and shared a video from her big moment on social media. In the video, Nupur Shikhare was seen proposing to Ira. She captioned the video: "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes."

Take a look here:

Ira Khan wishes her beau

Ira Khan wishes her beau

Ira Khan wishes her beau

Work:
Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role.

Aamir Khan:
The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which did not perform well at the box office. Recently, he was spotted in the city but tried to hide his face. It is being reported that he is working on the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The shoot will start on January 2023 and it will be directed by RS Prasanna.

Anonymous
Oct 18, 2022 05:29 PM
sensible girl not loitering in studios for roles like other nepo kids . get married and lead a contended life dear.
