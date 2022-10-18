'It's my fiancé's birthday': Ira Khan showers love on Nupur Shikhare, shares unseen cozy pics

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is very popular among fans. She may not have entered Bollywood but still enjoys a huge fan following. She often shares pictures of her family and beau Nupur Shikhare. It was in September when she announced engagement with Nupur on her social handle. It garnered huge attention and the proposal from her beau was nothing less than any dreamy proposal. On Monday, her fiancé celebrated his birthday and Ira shared pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Birthday celebration:

Ira Khan shared a video on her Instagram story which is a throwback reel that featured some of the cutest moments of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare and captioned it, "It's my fiance's birthday." Replying to Ira Khan's Instagram stories, Nupur Shikhare dropped heart and kiss emojis. To note, Ira got engaged in September and shared a video from her big moment on social media. In the video, Nupur Shikhare was seen proposing to Ira. She captioned the video: "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes." Take a look here: