'It's not polite to stare': Ananya Panday teases BFF Shanaya Kapoor on her latest PHOTO

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's friendship is quite iconic and their childhood bond is what keeps their followers intrigued about the two. Often, when Ananya shares a post, her best friend Shanaya turns cheerleader for her and vice versa. However, at times, the two young starlets also tease each other in the comments. Speaking of this, recently, Shanaya shared a click of herself with a caption about 'staring' and it caught Ananya's attention.

The Khaali Peeli actress teased Shanaya in the comments and it left netizens in splits. Shanaya shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which she is seen staring at the camera. She is seen clad in a white top with perfect hair and makeup. Sharing the photo, Shanaya wrote, "you caught me staring, but I caught you staring back." On this, Ananya could not resist commenting in her own hilarious way. She wrote, "It's not polite to stare". Not just Ananya, even wrote, "Obsessed."

Take a look:

Apart from Ananya and Khushi, Sanjay Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan, Maheep Kapoor also dropped love on Shanaya's photo.

Meanwhile, recently, Shanaya along with her mom Maheep Kapoor headed over to Ananya Panday's house for their Ganpati celebrations. Photos of this get together were shared on social media by Bhavana Panday, Maheep and the two star kids. Fans loved how the two young stars celebrated the festival together with their family.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has Liger lined up for release starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Talking about Shanaya, she is gearing up for her big screen debut. It was revealed this year that Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions film.

Also Read|Shanaya Kapoor puts waiting time for mumma Maheep Kapoor to an effortlessly glamorous use; PHOTOS