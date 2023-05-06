It's Official: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to release on September 7 instead of June 2

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for his next release Jawan. This film is directed by Atlee and will also star Nayanthara in a pivotal role. After the historic blockbuster, Pathaan, which is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, excitement is running high among the fans for the second release of 2023. There have been several changes to the date of release of the film, and it seems finally the makers confirmed a date for Jawan. The film will hit the screen in September this year.

Jawan to release on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone among others, was scheduled to release in theatres on the 2nd of June, 2023. However, due to delays in post-production, the film is now scheduled to be released on September 7. Gauri Khan who is the producer of the film took to her social media to upload a video that gave fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh’s character from the film and announced the release date.

Take a look at the video here:

Within seconds of uploading the video, fans showed their surprise and it is evident they cannot hold back the excitement. One wrote, “Jaha itna intezar waha thoda intezar or love srk.” Another wrote, "Another Toofan at the Box office." Besides being the second film of SRK to release this year, there’s another reason for fans to be excited. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan for an action-packed cameo. The scene is said to be a big action sequence forming an integral part of the film’s narrative.

Earlier we reported that sources revealed Shah Rukh Khan informed Atlee about his decision to release the film in September in order to maintain a proper gap between Jawan and Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

