'It's okay if I look like a bridesmaid': Parineeti Chopra's stylist opens up about wedding look actress wanted

September 24 witnessed one of the grand weddings in Bollywood as actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a dreamy setting at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple had a private yet fairytale wedding in the presence of their family members and close friends. Days after the wedding, Parineeti's two stylists have opened up about the wedding look that the actress wanted for her big day.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Parineeti Chopra's stylists Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani revealed that the actress informed them beforehand that she wanted to be "comfortable" at her wedding.

Nidhi said, "She (Parineeti )never wanted to be an over-the-top bride. She said, 'I want to have fun. Don't treat me like a heroine. I don't want anybody walking behind me, holding my veil, fixing my dupatta. Nothing.' She said, 'I want to be as comfortable as I can be. I will not wear heels for any of my functions. I will wear flats. Put me in sneakers if you can'."

On the other hand, Shraddha further added, "Even her mehendi was very minimalistic. She said, 'It's okay if I look like a bridesmaid and not the bride."

The stylists further added that her mehendi was minimalistic as she wanted to keep it very classy. Speaking about the wedding outfit, the stylists explained that it was gold, not ivory, and described Parineeti’s wedding aesthetic as “minimal, classy, clean.”

Previously, Manish Malhotra, who designed Parineeti’s outfit, shared details of her kaleeras and other elements. He said, “She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house. For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that’s when I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly set to host their wedding reception on October 4 in Mumbai.

