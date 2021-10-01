It's 'selfcare first' for Priyanka Chopra as she drives to Citadel shoot in Spain; See PIC

Jonas is currently in Spain where she is shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. The actress has turned out to be quite an avid social media user, where she often treats fans to little sneak-peek of her personal and professional lives. In fact, a quick glance at her Instagram profile would offer a good enough glimpse of her time with friends, family, and on sets. Of late, Priyanka has been posting many updates and BTS from her ongoing shoot for Citadel. And keeping up with this trajectory, she shared another photo on Instagram today, as she was on her way to work.

Earlier today, Priyanka took to Instagram stories and shared a picture showcasing her sweet indulgence in skincare as she drove to Citadel shoot in Spain. In the selfie shared by the actress, one can see her inside a car, as she pampers herself with a sheet mask. The Dil Dhakadne Do actress smiled at the camera, as she cheerfully showed her skincare routine. Sharing this picture, Priyanka wrote, “Taking advantage of the drive to work! #selfcarefirst #Citadel”. She also inserted a geotag that showed her current location as Spain.

As already mentioned, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for the web series called Citadel by Russo brothers. Apart from this, she will also star in The Matrix Resurrection alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka’s Bollywood plans include the recently announced travel film called Jee Le Zaraa. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film will also star Alia Bhatt and in the lead roles.

