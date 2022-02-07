It's a wrap for 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2; Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan celebrate in style

Do you all remember the super glamourous show 'The Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives'? Filmmaker Karan Johar had donned the producer’s hat for the show and it featured Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan in the leading roles. Staying true to its name, the show gave us an insight into the glamorous lives of the four Bollywood wives and how these women managed home and work together. Numerous celebrities and fans loved the show. Well, get ready to be charmed again, for The Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives is back for another round! Yes, the Season 2 of the show will stream soon. Just a while back, Maheep Kapoor, one of the leads, shared a picture on her Instagram with her co-star and friend Seema Khan and informed her fans that the shooting for S2 is complete.

The two gorgeous ladies looked quite smart as they posed in front of the majestic Gateway of India in Mumbai. Maheep paired a white shirt with blue skinny jeans. On the other hand, Seema went with cool denim on denim look. Along with the picture, Maheep wrote, '#TheFabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives #Season2 #ItsAWrap.' Okay, we absolutely can’t wait to see what this season holds!

Check the post:

A while back, Seema Khan had talked about Season 2 of the successful show with Pinkvilla. She expressed her excitement for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2. “I am really looking forward to it. It's been quite a harrowing pandemic, and it's still going on, but we are excited for all four of us to get together. It's always fun when we are together, it’s a riot,” laughed Seema.

Also Read: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan and other ‘fabulous women’ spend their Saturday lunch in style