Iulia Vantur calls Salman Khan an ‘amazing person’ & considers it a blessing to work with him in ‘Main Chala’

The rumours of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur dating have been going on for a long time now. But both the stars have kept mum and always dismissed these rumours. Well, now Iulia has collaborated with the Kick actor for a music video. Salman will be seen in a T-Series music video opposite Pragya Jaiswal next. The song is titled ‘Main Chala’ and it is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia. The teaser of this song was released today and fans are loving it.

Today, Iulia Vantur was spotted outside Bigg Boss 15 sets as she reached the reality show for the song’s promotion. While interacting with media, when she was asked about her experience of working with Salman Khan, Iulia replied, “It was lovely. I mean he is an amazing person and he is in this industry for the longest time more than 30 years so it feels like a blessing you know to work with him, to work with Guru to work with Pragya. It was a wonderful team and I am happy to be a part of this song.”

Take a look:

Talking about the love ‘Main Chala’ has been receiving, Iulia Vantur said, “I am glad you liked it and I hope the song will reach everyone’s heart because it is a song that we made with a lot of love for everyone. Because I feel we need love especially during this difficult moment, so we are sending a lot of love through this song.”

Produced by Salma Khan, the romantic track will be out on January 22. Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan’s work front, he would next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Both the actors had been shooting for the film last year and they travelled to several foreign locations. In fact, they were supposed to shoot the last leg of the film in Delhi this month but the shoot had to be pushed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

