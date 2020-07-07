  1. Home
Iulia Vantur gives a discreet reply when being asked to choose between Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan

Iulia Vantur recently had an AMA session with her fans on social media that went quite well. Read on to know more about her epic responses on the same.
Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur has been making headlines of late and how! Recently, the actor-singer had an AMA session with her fans on Instagram and she is now winning the internet with her befitting replies on the same. The best response given by Iulia is when one of her fans asks her to choose between Sohail, Arbaaz, and Salman Khan. But the kind of diplomatic reply that she gave was literally unexpected. Iulia replied to the same with just one word – Khan.

Yes, that’s right. This discreet reply given on the part of the Romanian diva is now creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Well, this does not end here. Iulia gives another epic response when being asked by a fan whether or not Sonakshi Sinha can lift her. Vantur then shares a picture of the latter carrying Salman Khan stating that Sonakshi is the strongest girl and that she can lift everyone’s mood too.

For the unversed, Sonakshi did lift Salman Khan once in the song Hud Hud from the movie Dabangg 3. Talking about Iulia Vantur, she along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha D’Souza, and others have been residing at Salman Khan’s Panvel Residence amidst the lockdown period imposed in India owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. And we cannot move forward without having mentioned the rumours of the superstar dating the Romanian beauty. Earlier, she had also crooned a song for Salman Khan’s movie Race 3 that was released in 2018.

