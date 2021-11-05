Iulia Vantur looks ethereal in traditional, Salman Khan arrives in style at brother Sohail Khan’s Diwali party

The festive season has commenced and it appears that Bollywood celebs embracing the holidays with great zeal and enthusiasm. Many prominent names have shared the greetings of the festival of light by organising Diwali parties for close friends and families. On Thursday, it was Sohail Khan who organised a Diwali bash in the city. Brother Salman and his ladylove Iulia Vantur were among the prominent faces who graced the event.

While Salman Khan kept it simple as he arrived at the party in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans. On the other hand, ladylove Iulia Vantur brought out her ace traditional game into play. She was spotted donning a stunning Anarkali suit featuring heavy embroidery work. Iulia opted for statement jewellery to finish off her ethnic look. When the duo arrived at the party they ran into director David Dhawan and his wife Karuna Dhawan at the gate. Salman had a brief conversation with the veteran director before he went inside the party.

Check out the photos below:

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned to India post completing his shooting schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan & others arrive at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash