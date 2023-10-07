‘I’ve always felt like number two’: Bhumi Pednekar on working in films with male co-stars

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Thank You For Coming, which has been receiving great reviews from the audience. The film has an all-female cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila, and looks like the ladies had a blast shooting for the film together. In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar talked about the difference in working with an all-female cast, as opposed to films with male co-stars.

Bhumi Pednekar on working in films with male co-stars

While speaking with Indian Express, Bhumi Pednekar admitted she is made to feel like ‘number two’ in films with male co-stars. When asked about how different it is to work with an all-female cast, Bhumi said, “There is just no insecurity here!” She further explained that previously in other films, there was always a feeling that the male co-stars were superior. “It is like, you do anything, be anywhere, and I’ve always felt like number two. It’s never been the same footing (with the male lead), whereas here (on Thank You for Coming), we all are on the same footing,” said Bhumi.

She said that she felt safe and secure and that she was not made to feel bad about answering extra questions. She said that on the Thank You For Coming set, all the girls had a space to talk, encourage each other, laugh, cry, and let their guards down. “I am genuinely just living right now, and I feel so supported by these women. I really hope I can be a support to them as well because right now all our energies are focussed on getting people to watch the film. We want this to be a movement,” said Bhumi.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film was released in theaters on October 6th, 2023.

