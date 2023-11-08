'I've been dying to get out from for a very long time': Tara Sutaria opens up on how people tried to 'box' her

Actress Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for her next venture Apurva. The actress has been away from the spotlight for quite a few years. She made her debut with Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Now, in a recent interview, Tara opened up on how filmmakers only saw her as an urban character and people misunderstood her over the years.

Tara Sutaria says people misunderstood her a lot

In a recent interview with India Today, Tara Sutaria said that filmmakers did not see her except as an urban character. She added, “I did feel that. For a couple of instances in my career, I definitely did feel that way." The actress also said that people misunderstood her a lot.

According to her, a lot of young actors do feel that way. Tara further added that it was a mistake that she made for which people tried to box her and she could not get a chance to stand for as a performer. "I think the box that I was put in for whatever reason is something that I've been dying to get out from for a very long time," added Sutaria.

Speaking about how she feels when people misunderstand her, Tara shared that people see her as an urban person because she was born and raised in Mumbai. But she always observed people from everywhere and she feels like women, young women, and actors, tend to put everyone in a box for some reason. "And then we don't like to take them out of that box. And we tend to judge very well. I think that definitely happened with me in my career," elaborated Tara.

About Apurva

Helmed and penned by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva will also star Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, and Aaditya Gupta alongside Tara. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15.

Meanwhile, after Student of the Year 2, the actress featured in films including Marjaavaan, Ek Villain Returns, and more.

