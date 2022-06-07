Jaadugar: Jitendra Kumar all set to cast his magic spell in Netflix India's quirky new drama; WATCH

After the gripping Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and movies such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Netflix India is returning with some more interesting content. On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced Jaadugar starring Jitendra Kumar. The announcement accompanied a teaser of Jaadugar and first glimpse of Jitendra's look from the film.

Being described as a quriky, emotional drama, Netflix India wrote, "Deviyon aur sajjanon, taaliyon ke saath swagat kariye, Neemuch ke pyaare Jaadugar ka. Apna jaadu le kar aa rahe hai 15th July ko, only on Netflix!" Jitendra, who is also fondly known as Jeetu, announced, "Netflix pe Jaadu ka Samaa chhaane waala hai Kyunki Jaadugar jo aane wala hai ..15th July ko, only on Netflix!"

In the brief teaser, we get to see Jitendra Kumar donning an old school magician vibe with his magician wand, the turban and a moustache. As per Netflix India, Jaadugar's film synopsis reads, "A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life."

Check out Jaadugar's announcement below:

What are your thoughts on Jaadugar? Let us know in the comments below.

Jitendra Kumar has been riding high on the success of various shows. The actor was recently seen in season 2 of Panchayat which made a great return and impressed the audience. He was also seen Kota Factory Season 2 which has a massive fan following.

With Jaadugar, the actor seems to be experimenting with new territory. Apart from Jitendra Kumar, Jaadugar also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 2 Review: Phulera's politics, people & problems make a delightful and unexpected return