Jaadugar Twitter Review: Fans hail Jitendra Kumar and Jaaved Jaaferi's acting; Call the film 'magical'

After the immense success of Panchayat or Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar has returned to OTT to win hearts again. The actor returned to cast his magic spell once again with his web show ‘Jaadugar’. With Jaadugar, the actor seems to be experimenting with new territory. Apart from Jitendra Kumar, Jaadugar also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Directed by Sameer Saxena, the film got released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Jaadugar has its heart in the right place and as per Netflix India, Jaadugar's film synopsis reads, "A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life." As soon as the film started streaming on Netflix, netizens binge-watched it and reached Twitter to give their verdicts. Several users hailed Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya and Jaaved Jaaferi's acting. A user wrote, "Bade dino baad kuch sacha dekha #Jaadugar #JavedJaafri sir #JitendraKumar sir".

Another user tweeted, "Just One Word... Magical! Hats Off To The Magic They Have Created! A Classic @jaavedjaaferi After Ages! And Another Feather To This Brilliant Actor @jitendrajk06! Keep The Magic On! @ChhotaThalaiva #SameerSaxena #Jaadugar #JaadugarOnNetflix". A cinemagoer wrote, "One good movie after long time Jaadugar everything is magic level writing,acting,direction. #jaadugar". Similar tweets flooded social media.

Let's have a look at some of Twitter reactions:

Apart from this, Jitendra Kumar has been riding high on the success of various shows. The actor was recently seen in season 2 of Panchayat which made a great return and impressed the audience. He was also seen Kota Factory Season 2 which has a massive fan following.

