‘Jaan Nikal Gayi Meri’: Dharmendra sums up his emotions on what Saira Banu told him after Dilip Kumar’s demise

The Bollywood industry witnessed the most heartbreaking news lately after legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last in Mumbai. The actor had died of prolonged age related illness in Mumbai and his unfortunate demise has left an unfillable void in the industry. In fact, several celebs were seen making their way to Dilip Kumar’s residence post his demise to pay their last respects to the late actor. Among these was Dilip Kumar’s close friend Dharmendra who has been heartbroken with the legendary actor’s demise.

While Dharmendra has been struggling to come to terms with Dilip Kumar’s demise, he had stated that the late actor and his wife Saira Banu had been a constant pillar of strength for him and that he has learnt a lot from them. The Sholay star later took to microblogging site Twitter and recalled what Saira Banu had told him after he met her post Dilip Kumar’s demise. Dharmendra wrote, “Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon ...”

Take a look at Dharmendra’s tweet:

Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare pic.twitter.com/yrPP6rYJqX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was laid to rest in Mumbai with full state honours in the presence of family members and close friends. Later Saira Banu had expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for Dilip Kumar’s funeral with state honour. She tweeted, “Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan”.

