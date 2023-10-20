Jaane Jaan actor Jaideep Ahlawat on being labeled as OTT actor: ‘I don’t like this particular tag’

Jaideep Ahlawat is a powerhouse of talent in the current lot of actors. His versatility and subtle performance speak for his craft. From being a part of acclaimed films like Raazi to An Action Hero, he has carved a niche for himself over the years. However, it won’t be wrong to say that his career actually took a big leap after being a part of the much-appreciated, Pataal Lok, released in 2020. The actor was most recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. In a recent interview, he was asked about his reaction to being labeled as an OTT actor, to which the actor expressed his displeasure but asserted on keep doing what he likes to do.

Jaideep Ahlawat expresses disappointment on being labeled as an 'OTT actor'

Jaideep Ahlawat, in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, reacted to actors delivering exceptional work in the OTT space being labeled as an ‘OTT actor’. In his response, he stated, “I just don’t like this word. Whenever someone says ‘OTT actor’, I ask, ‘What’s an OTT actor? Does it mean he can only act when he is working on OTT? Or will he work bad when he’s acting in a film meant for a theatrical release? I think that’s the word people started to use casually when they said so and so actor works a lot of digital platforms.”

He was further quoted as saying, “Yeh OTT abhi aaya hai yaar, bas teen saal pehle (The OTT came into being most recently). So, are you trying to say someone was not an actor before this or was he a bad actor or has he become a better actor because of OTT? Mera dimaag kaam hi nahi karta uss tareeke se (My mind doesn’t work that way). I don’t like this particular tag. For me, we are just actors, whether we work on OTT or in theaters. And, I don’t even struggle to shed these labels, I just don’t like it. Also, I don’t have that much time to waste in my life that I should care about, why are you calling me an OTT actor. I don’t just care. Mera jo mann kar raha hai, main wahi karta hoon (I do whatever I feel like).”

Jaideep Ahlawat's views on Jaane Jaan about having a theatrical release

In the same report, he was asked if Jaane Jaan had a theatrical release, it would have made any difference. The actor agreed that films on a bigger screen definitely have a different impact, but he doesn’t think about it that way. He always knew that it was an OTT film, and he asserted that it didn’t change the way of work on set.

ALSO READ: 'Everywhere I go, people stop and...': Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh opens up on success of Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan