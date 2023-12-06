Jaane Jaan actor Jaideep Ahlawat poses with 'paaji' Bobby Deol; congratulates Animal actor for film's success

Bobby Deol is riding high on the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Beyond the film's box office triumph, Bobby's compelling performance as a mute antagonist has captured the audience's admiration. Appreciation is flooding in from all directions, with Bollywood peers joining in. In a recent encounter, Jaideep Ahlawat spent quality time with Bobby and later took to Instagram to extend congratulations on the film's success, expressing a keen interest in collaborating with the talented actor in the future.

Jaideep Ahlawat extends congratulations to Bobby Deol for the success of Animal

Recently, Jaideep Ahlawat, shared an exuberant shout-out for Bobby Deol, who took on the antagonist role in Animal. Jaideep posted several pictures on his Instagram, capturing moments of camaraderie. One image features them playfully pointing at each other, while another replicates Bobby's iconic pose from the film, fingers on lips. A heartfelt hug is also shared in another shot. In the caption, He expressed joy at finally meeting Bobby, extended warm congratulations for the success of the film and manifested hope for future collaborations. He wrote, "It was so wonderful to meet you finally Paaji. Animal ki liye Bahut Bahut Mubarak ho Aapko. And I also manifest that we work together very soon. Love & Regards Paaji @iambobbydeol".

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is in a relationship with Sonakshi Sinha, also shared a heartwarming picture with Bobby Deol where he is seen giving the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor a tight hug. In the caption, Zaheer expressed his admiration, stating, "Gonna cherish this picture forever. I'm such a huge fan of the human being this man is love. One of the most loving, genuine, and purest souls I've ever met... Love You Bobby Sir #LordBobby."