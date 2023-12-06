Jaane Jaan actor Jaideep Ahlawat poses with 'paaji' Bobby Deol; congratulates Animal actor for film's success
Jaideep Ahlawat showers hearty congratulations on Bobby Deol for the soaring success of Animal and excitingly manifests a future collaboration. Check it out!
Bobby Deol is riding high on the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Beyond the film's box office triumph, Bobby's compelling performance as a mute antagonist has captured the audience's admiration. Appreciation is flooding in from all directions, with Bollywood peers joining in. In a recent encounter, Jaideep Ahlawat spent quality time with Bobby and later took to Instagram to extend congratulations on the film's success, expressing a keen interest in collaborating with the talented actor in the future.
Jaideep Ahlawat extends congratulations to Bobby Deol for the success of Animal
Recently, Jaideep Ahlawat, shared an exuberant shout-out for Bobby Deol, who took on the antagonist role in Animal. Jaideep posted several pictures on his Instagram, capturing moments of camaraderie. One image features them playfully pointing at each other, while another replicates Bobby's iconic pose from the film, fingers on lips. A heartfelt hug is also shared in another shot. In the caption, He expressed joy at finally meeting Bobby, extended warm congratulations for the success of the film and manifested hope for future collaborations. He wrote, "It was so wonderful to meet you finally Paaji. Animal ki liye Bahut Bahut Mubarak ho Aapko. And I also manifest that we work together very soon. Love & Regards Paaji @iambobbydeol".
Take a look:
Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is in a relationship with Sonakshi Sinha, also shared a heartwarming picture with Bobby Deol where he is seen giving the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor a tight hug. In the caption, Zaheer expressed his admiration, stating, "Gonna cherish this picture forever. I'm such a huge fan of the human being this man is love. One of the most loving, genuine, and purest souls I've ever met... Love You Bobby Sir #LordBobby."
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?