Jaane Jaan actress Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Mount Mary church with son Taimur Ali Khan-WATCH

Kareena Kapoor is easily one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. In her long and interesting career, she has done interesting films. She is also equally a family person who loves to spend time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Ahead of the release of Jaane Jaan, she was recently snapped with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor snapped at Mount Mary church

Recently, Kareena was papped outside the Mount Mary church with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Dressed in a casual striped shirt accompanied by a black shade, Bebo looked absolutely ethereal. Outside the church, she was surrounded by several police officers who took selfies with her. After that, the Jab We Met actress was seen leaving in her car with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor on choosing roles

In an interview with Hello magazine, Bebo was asked what attracts her to a role at this point in her career. She said, “I think obviously after working for so many years, there has to be something super special that drags me away from my kids... right now they are my topmost priority. I also want to do different kinds of films. It’s no longer about doing a Bollywood blockbuster." She also opened up about doing Jaane Jaan, which marks her foray into the streaming space. Kareena said she was "intrigued" by working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. "It adds freshness to the cast, and especially for someone like me, who has always worked with superstars like Aamir, Akshay, SRK, and Salman, this was a much-desired change", Bebo added.

Jaane Jaan is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is an official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The film will be released on September 21 on Netflix. After this, she will be seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders which also marks her debut as a producer. She is also working alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew. It will be released on March 22, 2024.