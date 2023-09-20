Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh opens up on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chemistry with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat

The upcoming mystery thriller movie, Jaane Jaan, is all set to release tomorrow. This film, adapted from Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X published in 2005, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the main role. Notably, this marks her debut in the world of OTT content. She is accompanied by Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the main roles. Sujoy Ghosh, the well-known director of the film Kahaani, is back in the director's chair with this film. Recently, the filmmaker has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes moments from the film and also shed light on Kareena’s bond with Vijay and Jaideep.

Sujoy Ghosh opens up on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bond with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he had worries about how well Kareena Kapoor Khan would bond with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, to which the filmmaker said, “It did worry me in the beginning but Kareena was so enthused to work with Vijay and Jaideep. And that helps you because when you see her getting excited to work with these guys without you asking her anything. But to her credit, she was much more front-footed in this project.”

Speaking about casting Kareena as Maya in the film, Sujoy said, “I needed somebody at that age to be fearless and Kareena is fearless. When she was playing Maya, she couldn’t give a s**t about Kareena Kapoor. She knew Maya was a single mom, who works and takes care of her child. Her life is all about work. This woman hardly has any time for herself. And Kareena didn’t want a costume during the whole film because she understood that this girl, she doesn’t get time. One jacket is enough for her. Kareena completely embraced it.” Sujoy also mentioned that getting Kareena on board for the film was a straightforward process because she was genuinely excited about the project. She discovered many layers in the script that he hadn't initially noticed.

Sujoy Ghosh on 'cinema culture' being back

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sujoy Ghosh spoke about the “cinema culture” being back and said, “It (films) working is good. I am really happy people are going back to the theater, we are all coming out, and the whole cinema culture is back. But, like she (Kareena) said, that was the time when people were a little scared to go. I personally never went because I have a vulnerable person in my family, so I was told if you went…”



He further added, “We didn't know what was right, what was wrong. There was confusion, but now we are back to normal.”

Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 21.

