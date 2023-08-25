Jaane Jaan First Look OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat-Vijay Varma look intriguing; Internet reacts

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans have been waiting with bated breaths for any update about her OTT debut film. She will star in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that it will be titled Jaane Jaan, and that the film is slated for a Netflix premiere in September. Now, Netflix has also unveiled the title and the premiere date of its most anticipated film!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma’s first look from Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, will launch on 21st September, 2023. The announcement has been long awaited by Kareena Kapoor fans who are also in for a treat as the film launches on her birthday. The announcement video shared by Kareena and Netflix on Instagram, takes you into the world of Jaane Jaan and showcases Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new look, bare faced, striking and playing the role of a mother.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s look will make you do a double take, while Vijay Varma is playing the role of a handsome police officer. The film is based in Kalimpong. Netflix shared the video with the caption, “Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday @kareenakapoorkhan Mark your calendars for a present like no other. #JaaneJaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix!”

Advertisement

Fans react to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look from Jaane Jaan

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see Kareena’s first look from the film. One fan commented, “CANNOT WAIT!! Its kareena kapoooor guys,” while another one wrote, “This looks very interesting #kaeeenakapoorkhan can't wait.” A third comment read, “Goosebumps.” Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Speaking on the upcoming film, Sujoy Ghosh shares, “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do.” Audiences worldwide will get to experience the magic of Sujoy Ghosh and see this highly anticipated trio (Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay) in action from September 21, 2023, on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan is unimpressed with Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gun, Kal We Met; promises new avatar in OTT debut