Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in 'madness' with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat; WATCH new BTS

On September 21, the highly anticipated mystery thriller Jaane Jaan was released digitally, marking Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the world of OTT platforms. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this movie had already generated excitement with its well-received trailer and the release of two songs, including the title track and the soothing melody Doriyaan.

Since its release and the positive reception it received from audiences, the film's actors have been sharing glimpses of their experiences on set. In a recently shared behind-the-scenes video by Kareena, viewers get a glimpse of the enjoyable moments she shared with her fellow cast and crew during the film's production.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new BTS with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat from Jaane Jaan sets

On Monday, September 25, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to a fresh behind-the-scenes video from her recent film, Jaane Jaan. The video provides a glimpse into the laughter and enjoyment shared between Kareena, director Sujoy Ghosh, and her co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat during the film's making. It also captures a moment of cake cutting to celebrate her character's wrap day. Sharing the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned it, “Just a glimpse of the madness behind the scenes of #JaaneJaan. Thank you for the crazy love & all the support!” Check it out:

Vijay Varma on dancing with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan

In the movie Jaane Jaan, there is a scene where Vijay and Kareena share a dance while she performs karaoke. Reflecting on this experience on his Instagram, Vijay expressed, “I never danced on-screen before #JaaneJaan. I was always too shy.. I still am. It wasn’t even written in the script! I would have prepared myself in that case. @sujoyghoshofficial broke the news to me on the set and I protested.. But when @kareenakapoorkhan asks you to dance.. you dance. That’s the rule.”

The film is a cinematic adaptation of Keigo Higashino's acclaimed 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

