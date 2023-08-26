Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan serves looks in PICS with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat; Calls them ‘fab trio’

The first official teaser of Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat was released by the makers on Friday, August 25. Moreover, the film will be marking Bebo’s official OTT debut. To get the fans even more excited, the Chhaliya actress shared a jaw-dropping photo on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a jaw-dropping PIC ahead of Jaane Jaan teaser release

A day after the release of Jaane Jaan’s official teaser, Bebo took to Instagram to share a bold photo with co-actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. While the actress was seen wearing a wine-red dress, she wrote in the caption, “Are you red-dy for it? I clearly am given my outfit choice! Super kicked to have worked with these lovely artists, @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat - expect more from this fab trio.” Have a look:

Fans react

After Bebo posted the photo, fans started flooding the comment section. While one of them wrote, “That’s an exciting trio for sure,” another one wrote, “Can’t wait.”

On the other hand, a netizen wrote, “Red is beautiful Bebo!!!” to appreciate Kareena’s stunning look in the red dress.

About Jaane Jaan

The teaser of Jaane Jaan, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, was released by Netflix on social media. The caption read, “Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. #JaaneJaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix!"

At the same time, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress will also celebrate her 43rd birthday on September 21.

In a conversation with PTI, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “I try to do different things at every curve. When Sujoy offered me the film and told me the cast, I jumped at it. Working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma has really transformed me. It made me believe in different things because they are actors from a different realm. It has added a lot of freshness to me and my character."

Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan is a Hindi adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X and will be released on OTT platform on September 21.

